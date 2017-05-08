US deports man tried in Chandra Levy death

Story highlights Ingmar Guandique sent to his native El Salvador

He was granted a new trial in 2015; there was no retrial

(CNN) The federal government has deported the man tried unsuccessfully in the killing of Chandra Levy, a 24-year-old Washington, DC intern who went missing in 2001.

On Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement "removed" Ingmar Guandique from the the country, the agency said in a statement. Guandique, an undocumented immigrant, was sent to his native El Salvador.

Chandra Levy disappeared in 2001 while working in Washington.

He had been convicted in 2010 of killing Levy and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

His lawyers appealed the conviction and questioned the credibility of a witness who was a felon and former gang member. That man testified that Guandique confessed to him that he killed Levy.

A judge granted a new trial in May 2015. But prosecutors said they couldn't prove the case, and charges against Guandique were dismissed last July.

Read More