Engaged Boston doctors murdered in their luxury apartment

Story highlights A suspect has been arrested after an altercation with law enforcement

The motive is still under investigation, according to authorities

(CNN) Two Boston doctors, who were engaged, were found dead in their penthouse apartment Friday, according to law enforcement.

Richard Field, 49 and Lina Bolanos, 38, were both anesthesiologists at Boston-area practices, according to the couples' respective employers.

Police arrested suspect Bampumim Teixeira, 30, after receiving a 911 call reporting a person with a gun on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston, according to Boston Police.

When officers confronted Teixeira in the building, he allegedly began firing at the officers. After a "violent struggle," according to police, he was arrested and subsequently taken to the hospital.

Teixeira will be charged with two counts of murder, according to Suffolk County District Attorney's Office spokesman Jake Wark. His arraignment will take place early Monday afternoon at the hospital, he said.

