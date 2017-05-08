(CNN) A beach that was washed away by storms more than 30 years ago has reappeared off the west coast of Ireland.

The sands at Dooagh on County Mayo's Achill Island vanished in the winter of 1984, leaving nothing but bare rock and rock pools.

But over the course of a few days in April 2017 the Atlantic returned what it had stolen, depositing thousands of tons of sand and creating a brand new 300-meter golden strand.

The Wild Rover: Dooagh Beach has returned home after 33 years at sea.

The storms of 1984 "completely took every last grain of sand off the beach," Sean Molloy of Achill Tourism tells CNN.

But last month, "in the space of about eight or 10 days, these very strong winds came from the north," he explains.

Read More