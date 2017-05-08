Bermudians look forward to 'explosively exciting' America's Cup

Story highlights
(CNN)The battle for the oldest trophy in international sport is coming to a small subtropical archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.
Teams of "superhumans" trained by NFL stars and US Navy SEALS will fight it out over a month of brutal qualifiers and knockout stages.
There can only be one winner.
It's no wonder Bermudians are describing the prospect of staging the 35th edition of the America's Cup as "explosively exciting."
Sailing's most prestigious competition, founded way back in 1851, features state-of-the-art catamarans that rise out of the ocean like spaceships.
Hydrofoils, used to reduce friction, enable teams to travel at speeds of more than 50 mph (80 kph) aided only by the elements. The six vessels that will compete to lift the sterling silver Auld Mug trophy make even Usain Bolt look sluggish.
"This summer is going to be explosively exciting for most Bermudians," says Ed Christopher, a town crier in Hamilton -- one of the smallest capital cities on the planet.
"It's something that nobody thought in their wildest dreams could ever happen, and now it's alive and happening.
"It's not just this year either," adds Christopher, with the 35th America's Cup acting as the catalyst for change and economic growth on the islands after five years of recession. "It's just being built up and built up."
Willis Steede, a Bermudian street cleaner in sunglasses, joins Christopher on this wave of optimism.
"It's the first time anything of this magnitude has been in Bermuda," he enthuses. "It's going to be interesting for everybody, even for myself!"
"We'll have a lot of very nice parties ... it's gonna be big, and I'm looking to enjoy myself!"
While Steede eagerly awaits the local entertainment, including the traditional Bermuda Gombeys, taxi driver Sean Dill is already looking at the bigger picture.
"The excitement is definitely building, especially for the sailing community," he says. "I hope they utilize the Bermudian people of the island.
"Hopefully of the folks that are coming, somebody has a good eye and can invest in us."
Dill, used to ferrying around tourists, believes much of the wider world "hasn't even heard of Bermuda before."
But one thing's for sure: "When they come here, they're going to love it."