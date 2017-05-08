Bermudians look forward to 'explosively exciting' America's Cup

(CNN) The battle for the oldest trophy in international sport is coming to a small subtropical archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean.

There can only be one winner.

It's no wonder Bermudians are describing the prospect of staging the 35th edition of the America's Cup as "explosively exciting."

Sailing's most prestigious competition, founded way back in 1851, features state-of-the-art catamarans that rise out of the ocean like spaceships.

Hydrofoils, used to reduce friction, enable teams to travel at speeds of more than 50 mph (80 kph) aided only by the elements. The six vessels that will compete to lift the sterling silver Auld Mug trophy make even Usain Bolt look sluggish.

"This summer is going to be explosively exciting for most Bermudians," says Ed Christopher, a town crier in Hamilton -- one of the smallest capital cities on the planet.

Photos: Bermuda up close Founded in 1851, the America's Cup is the oldest continuous international sports event in the world. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Bermuda up close Only a seven hour flight from London Gatwick and 90 minutes from New York City, the local Bermuda government is hoping the 2017 America's Cup will give its economy a boost after five years of recession. Here's a shot of Horseshoe Bay Beach, voted one of the best beaches in the world by the likes of Conde Nast and TripAdvisor. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Bermuda up close This semi-tropical paradise of 181 islands may be mainly known for its stunning beaches, but it also has more golf courses per square mile than anywhere else in the world. Here's Rory McIlroy hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final day of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf at Port Royal Golf Course in 2014 in Southampton, Bermuda. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Bermuda up close Although Bermuda isn't part of the Caribbean, it does boast the northernmost coral reefs thanks to the warm waters that flow from through the region on the Gulf Stream which make it ideal for scuba diving and spear-fishing. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Bermuda up close The Bermuda hospitality industry is currently re-branding itself as a hip, sporty tourism destination. This is the famous Ariel Sands resort, co-owned by the actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones. It's being refurbished and will open next year in time for the America's Cup, complete with beachside cottages, a fresh water pool, direct beach access, a salon and spa. The eco-friendly property will be running on green energy. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Bermuda up close After a long day sailing, diving or spear-fishing, islands guests can enjoy a subterranean spa at the Grotto Bay Beach Resort. The hotel offers treatments carried out on floating pontoons surrounded by stalagtites. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Bermuda up close The sun sets over Hamilton, the capital of Bermuda, after a training day last year during the America's Cup World Series. Next year's finals may give its economy a $250 million boost, local organizers say. Hide Caption 7 of 7

"It's something that nobody thought in their wildest dreams could ever happen, and now it's alive and happening.

"It's not just this year either," adds Christopher, with the 35th America's Cup acting as the catalyst for change and economic growth on the islands after five years of recession. "It's just being built up and built up."

Willis Steede, a Bermudian street cleaner in sunglasses, joins Christopher on this wave of optimism.

"It's the first time anything of this magnitude has been in Bermuda," he enthuses. "It's going to be interesting for everybody, even for myself!"

"We'll have a lot of very nice parties ... it's gonna be big, and I'm looking to enjoy myself!"

JUST WATCHED Find out more about the America's Cup World Series Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Find out more about the America's Cup World Series 23:01

While Steede eagerly awaits the local entertainment, including the traditional Bermuda Gombeys , taxi driver Sean Dill is already looking at the bigger picture.

"The excitement is definitely building, especially for the sailing community," he says. "I hope they utilize the Bermudian people of the island.

"Hopefully of the folks that are coming, somebody has a good eye and can invest in us."

Dill, used to ferrying around tourists, believes much of the wider world "hasn't even heard of Bermuda before."

But one thing's for sure: "When they come here, they're going to love it."