Washington (CNN) A press release touting Donald Trump's controversial plan to ban all Muslim travel into the United States was removed from his campaign website Monday, shortly after White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that he was unaware that the plan was still online.

Then-candidate Trump issued a statement calling for the "total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the United States until the government could "figure out what is going on," in response to a deadly mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, by ISIS sympathizers in December 2015.

Trump later read the plan at a Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, rally before his supporters.

"We have no choice. We have no choice," Trump said. "We have no choice."

Since stepping into office, though, Trump and his top aides have tried to distance themselves from the exact language of the plan, which has been used against the administration's attempt to suspend travel to seven -- then six -- Muslim-majority countries and suspend the admission of Syrian refugees into the United States.

