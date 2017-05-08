American journalist asked to leave 'Kushner family event' in China

Story highlights Washington Post reporter says she was asked to leave Kushner family event

Jared Kushner's sister mentioned his role in Trump administration during pitch to invest in her family's property

(CNN) After seeing advertisements for what was described as a "Kushner event featuring Jared's sister," an American reporter decided to attend. Then she was asked to leave.

At the event, Emily Rauhala , a Beijing-based correspondent for the Washington Post, was seated apart from her colleague, who faced similar resistance from the hosts.

"Some of her footage and audio was deleted by the event organizers on the Chinese side," she told Anderson Cooper on Monday evening.

"They actually deleted her recordings?" Cooper asked his guest, who joined the program via Skype.

"That's right," Rauhala said, noting that while such a practice is "inexcusable," it's "also rather common in China when people get nervous about the press."

