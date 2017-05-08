Tiffany Trump is heading to Georgetown Law

Story highlights Tiffany Trump is going to Georgetown Law

She is the President's youngest daughter

Washington (CNN) Tiffany Trump, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, has been accepted to Georgetown Law's class of 2020, a representative for the Trump family confirmed to CNN.

The first daughter, a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, will attend classes beginning in the fall. Georgetown's law program is one of the top in the country, ranked 15th among law schools, according to US News and World Report's annual rankings

A spokesperson for Georgetown Law declined comment, and several of her fellow incoming students contacted by CNN were not aware of their new classmate. Orientation begins Monday, August 21, with classes beginning the following week, according to the school's academic calendar.

Trump, 23, has kept a relatively low profile since her father assumed office. She joined her father, stepmother, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday at the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. She traveled to Washington last month for a Wounded Warriors event at the White House, and she was on hand for the Easter Egg Roll.

It was an honor attending the 75th Anniversary of Battle of the Coral Sea with my family and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mrs. Turnbull ✨ A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on May 5, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Read More