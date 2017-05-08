These states have banned sanctuary cities

Story highlights At least seven states have banned sanctuary cities

Lawmakers around the country are weighing similar measures

(CNN) Texas isn't the first state to ban sanctuary cities. And it might not be the last.

That's because a controversial question is increasingly becoming a political lightning rod: Can local governments limit their cooperation with the feds when it comes to immigration enforcement?

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have answered with a resounding no, vowing to strip funding from sanctuary cities. Some local governments have fired back with lawsuits and maintained that they won't go out of their way to help an immigration crackdown that puts members of their communities at risk.

While the case makes its way through the courts, political battles over the matter are playing out in state legislatures across the country.