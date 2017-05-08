Story highlights Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is testifying before a Senate subcommittee Monday

President Donald Trump tweeted about the hearing hours before it started

(CNN) Members of a Senate subcommittee will hear for the first time Monday from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, whose testimony is expected to focus on what she told President Donald Trump's aides about former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Lawmakers have been wrangling behind the scenes at the Capitol to bring in Yates ever since it was reported that she warned Trump's White House counsel, Don McGahn, that Flynn had talked about US sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. Officials later confirmed to CNN that Trump transition officials warned Flynn against calling Kislyak, saying that Kislyak was likely being monitored by US intelligence.

Trump went on the offensive on Twitter Monday morning, hours before the hearing began, blaming the Obama administration for Flynn's security clearance and asking the committee to question Yates over leaking classified information to the media.

"General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that," Trump wrote , adding later , "Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to W.H. Council."

A White House official told CNN that the administration plans to rebut Yates by employing two strategies: Calling into question her objectivity by arguing she is a partisan Democrat and questioning the timeline of events she is expected to present.