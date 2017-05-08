Story highlights Sally Yates was fired after directing the DOJ not to enforce Trump's executive order

The former acting attorney general said she determined the order was unlawful

Washington (CNN) Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday defended her decision earlier this year not to enforce President Donald Trump's first ban on travel from several majority-Muslim nations, calling the order "unlawful."

"All arguments have to be based on truth," Yates said during testimony before a Senate panel. "We're not just a law firm. We're the Department of Justice."

In response to questions from two Texas Republicans at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, Yates painted a picture of a White House that kept the Department of Justice out of the loop ahead of the executive order's release.

Sen. John Cornyn said her actions with regard to the executive order were "enormously disappointing" and accused her of undermining the powers of the President because she disagreed with Trump's order "as a policy matter."

Yates told Cornyn that her actions were not done "purely as a policy matter" and cited her confirmation hearing, where she was asked about enforcing actions she viewed as against the law.

