Obama warned Trump about hiring Flynn, sources say

Washington (CNN) Then-President Barack Obama warned President-elect Donald Trump in November against hiring retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, former Obama administration officials confirmed to CNN.

Obama warned Trump about Flynn during their Oval Office meeting on November 10, days after Trump was elected president.

Obama's concerns, which he relayed to Trump, were not related to the firing of Flynn from the Defense Intelligence Agency but rather in the course of the investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election.

"Flynn's name kept popping up," according to a senior Obama administration source.

Flynn previously served as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under Obama until he was reportedly forced out of the post 2014 over internal disagreements over policy and management.

