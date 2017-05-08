Breaking News

Katy Perry promises to get political on next album

By Hunter Schwarz, CNN's COVER/LINE

Updated 4:16 PM ET, Mon May 8, 2017

  • Katy Perry told EW the yet-released song "Bigger Than Me" was inspired by the 2016 election
  • The singer campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016

(CNN)Katy Perry's days of singing at Hillary Clinton rallies are over, but with at least two political songs slated for her next album, she's far from done with political performances.

The singer told Entertainment Weekly "Bigger Than Me," a still-unreleased song inspired by the 2016 election, is one of 15 on her upcoming album. And the album's first single, "Chained To The Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley, alludes to politics with lyrics about living in a bubble and breaking down walls.
In February, Perry characterized the music for her next album as "Purposeful Pop."
    Several of her performances of "Chained To The Rhythm" have featured political themes, including at the Grammys in February where she wore an armband that said "persist" and stood in front of text from the Constitution. And at the BRIT Awards later that month, she performed with giant skeletons dressed like President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
    Skip Marley (L) and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    Perry has come under fire in the lead-up to her next album. During a Facebook live stream at the end of April, she responded to a viewer comment about missing her "old black hair" (Perry recently debuted a short bleached blonde 'do) by saying, "Aww, really, do you miss Barack Obama as well? OK, times change, bye," adding, "I should leave now." A voice in the car can be heard saying, "You're cut off."
    Then at the Met Gala, Perry wore a dress by John Galliano, who was fired from Christian Dior in 2011 after reportedly saying "I love Hitler" and making anti-Semitic remarks in a viral video filmed on a phone.
    During the 2016 campaign, Perry's song "Roar" was frequently used by the Clinton campaign at rallies, she performed at Clinton events and the Democratic National Convention and she visited students at UNLV to encourage them to vote.
    Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) greets recording artist Katy Perry (L) during a get-out-the-vote concert at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on November 5, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    "Sometimes I get tweets saying 'You should stick to singing and being a pop star,'" she said at a Clinton rally in Philadelphia three days before the election. "I'm using my voice."