Jimmy Carter on Sanders: 'Can y'all see why I voted for him?'

Washington (CNN) Former President Jimmy Carter seems to be a fan of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The two spoke together Monday evening at a Carter Center discussion about politics, human rights and working towards global peace.

Speaking in a familiar refrain, Sanders bemoaned the United States' relatively low voter turnout rates and said it was a boon for conservative politicians.

"Can y'all see why I voted for him?" Carter said as Sanders concluded.

Carter's comments, which received light laughter at the event, were apparently the first time he revealed his 2016 Democratic primary choice in public.

