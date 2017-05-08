Push to pin health care vote on vulnerable Republicans begins

Story highlights Save My Care is launching a six-figure campaign targeting 24 Republicans who voted "yes" on the GOP bill

(CNN) It didn't take long for advocacy groups to attack swing-district Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act, the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

One such group, Save My Care, is set to launch a six-figure ad campaign Monday targeting 24 Republicans who voted "yes" on the bill, which narrowly passed the House last week. The campaign will be a mix of digital and television ads in the districts of the vulnerable Republicans, who include Arizona's Martha McSally, Maine's Bruce Poliquin and New Jersey's Tom MacArthur.

MacArthur, a moderate, was the author of the controversial amendment that offered waivers for states to avoid certain provisions of the health care law, including guaranteed coverage of preexisting conditions. The move was key to boosting support from the House Freedom Caucus, the conservative group of members that prevented the original version of the bill from passing.

The ad that will run in McSally's district features a narrator claiming that "McSally voted to raise your costs and cut coverage for millions."

Many of the members whom the ad will attack, such as Florida's Carlos Curbelo, are moderates who labored over their decision to support the bill before finally casting an affirmative vote. Curbelo remained he was "undecided" until moments before the votes were actually cast. The bill passed with 217 votes, a two-vote margin.

