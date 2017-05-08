Pruitt removes scientists from key EPA board

Story highlights An EPA spokesman disputed that anyone was dismissed

The EPA relies on independent science advisory committees to inform many of their decisions

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed half the scientists who serve on a science review board that plays a crucial role in the work the EPA does, CNN has learned Monday.

The EPA relies heavily on the scientific guidance of the group when it comes to air and water quality when making policy decisions. An EPA spokesman told CNN there are a total of 18 positions on this particular advisory board, and nine of those scientists were not renewed following the end of their three-year term.

There is a notable ideological shift at the agency under the Trump administration and EPA head Scott Pruitt. Some in the scientific community say the dismissal of such a large number of scientists from the EPA's Board of Scientific Counselors is further evidence of that.

Gretchen Goldman, research director at the Center for Science and Democracy asked, "What's the scientific reason for removing these individuals from this EPA science review board? It is rare to see such a large scale dismissal even in a presidential transition."

She added, "The EPA is treating this scientific advisory board like its members are political appointees when these committees are not political positions. The individuals on these boards are appointed based on scientific expertise not politics. This move by the EPA is inserting politics into science. "

