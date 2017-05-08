Donald Trump Jr. calls on Indiana Republicans to 'stay active'

Story highlights Donald Trump Jr. spoke to Indiana Republicans on Monday evening

He is the President's eldest son

(CNN) Donald Trump Jr. took an Indiana victory lap Monday, speaking at the state Republican party's spring dinner just more than one year after the state's primary propelled his father toward the presidential nomination.

The President's eldest son issued a call to action to the Indiana Republicans, noting that recent victories like his father's 2016 win, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and congressional GOP majorities have "reinvigorated" the Democratic party in recent months.

"We can't sit back on those victories, we have to stay active, because the one thing that I've seen is the other side, they've used this to reinvigorate their party," Trump said. "Now luckily for us, I think their message totally faulty and flawed. I don't think their message is particularly good or at all in touch with real Americans."

Trump said he wasn't "sick of winning yet," subtly jabbing the Washington establishment in both parties.

"We can't take majorities in the House and the Senate and say, 'Hey, they're always going to do what they want,' because most of them, on both sides, are still in that DC mindset that I think my father will break," he said.

