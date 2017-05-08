In angry letter, Page discloses 'brief interactions' with Russian official

Story highlights Page pointedly declined to provide details of more meetings with Russians

Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page told Senate investigators that he had "brief interactions" several years ago with a Russian official he said was a "junior attaché," even though US officials had suspected the official of spying on behalf of the Kremlin.

Page pointedly declined to provide details of more meetings with Russians, saying doing so would result in "hundreds of hours" of work and that the Obama administration already had records of his Russian contacts because of its surveillance of his activities.

In an angry nine-page letter , Page attacked the Senate intelligence committee's "bitter" investigation, suggesting it was a "show trial" into potential collusion between associates of President Donald Trump and Russians during the elections. Page said the committee's request for detailed information about his recent contacts with Russians is "preposterous" and "illogical," and is " based on "lies from corrupt politicians."

But he does acknowledge meeting in 2013 with Victor Podobnyy, whom he called a "junior attaché" to Russia at the United Nations, even though US officials believe he is a spy. He said he only had "brief interactions" with Podobnyy and did not expand on what they discussed.

But Page acknowledged in 2013 he met with federal agents about his discussions with Podobnyy, saying he brought up some of his research with the federal investigators that he said prompted retaliation from the government. His identity, he said, was "unlawfully" unmasked by federal authorities.