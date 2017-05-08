Story highlights Brandon McEachern founded Broccoli City in 2007 to raise awareness about healthy eating

The music festival brought local food vendors, artists, a marketplace and a star-studded lineup

Washington (CNN) Nearly 10,000 millennials gathered Saturday at a park in southeast Washington to celebrate political activism, healthy living and music at the 5th annual Broccoli City music festival, which punctuated a weeklong series of events driven by a concern for the well-being of urban communities under the Trump administration.

As President Donald Trump settles into his fourth month in the White House, DC rapper Chaz French told CNN that while "it's still f--- Donald Trump," the energy among activists is shifting from mere opposition into a call for action.

"F--- Donald Trump. We don't have give a f--- about what's going on in the White House right now in the sense of we know that that s--- it's not gonna last long," French said following his performance at the festival.

Chaz French performs at the Broccoli City music festival.

"We give a f--- about these kids in southeast who can't eat," he said. "We give a f--- about these kids in northeast who feel like this is the only place they will ever see. We give a f--- about the homeless people who are talented and didn't never have a way out."

Chaz French showing love for @broccolicity 🌳🌳🌳 @chazfrenchmusic #broccolicityfestival #broccolicity #chazfrench #dchiphop #bcfest2017 A post shared by دينا زرو👩🏻‍💻 (@deenazeina) on May 7, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

After noting the disparity of food access in urban communities, Brandon McEachern founded Broccoli City in 2007 to raise awareness about healthy eating and give young people the tools to advocate for sustainable living, environmental sustainability, renewable energy and economic opportunity.