His top fundraiser says he's running on his connections to President Donald Trump

(CNN) Actor Antonio Sabato Jr., an actor best known "General Hospital" and "Melrose Place" and who rose to political prominence after he spoke at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year, is running for Congress in California, according to the Republican operative who will act as his top fundraiser in the 2018 race.

Sabato, who filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, was inspired to run for office during President Donald Trump's 2016 run, Charles Moran, his top fundraiser, told CNN on Monday, and will likely use his connections with the Trump administration -- and the President himself -- to differentiate himself with other Republicans in the district and the seat's current Democratic occupant, Rep. Julia Brownley.

"Brownley is a very junior member in the minority party," Moran said. "Contrast that against ... Antonio Sabato Jr. ... you have somebody who is a member of the majority party who has good relations with the Trump administration."

Moran noted that Sabato "knows" the President and is close with one of his sons.

