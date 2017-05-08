Story highlights The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the challenge to a Maryland judge's decision to freeze the revised ban

The issue in front of the court is whether the ban should remain suspended for now

"The second executive order remains the realization of the long-envisioned Muslim ban," Judge Theodore Chuang wrote

(CNN) President Donald Trump's travel ban is back in the spotlight Monday with a high-stakes legal battle in front of a dozen federal judges in Richmond, Virginia.

Nearly two months ago, a federal judge in Maryland imposed a nationwide halt to the core portion of the President's revised executive order that sought to bar foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days. The judge concluded, largely drawing on Trump's past statements, that the travel ban likely violates the Constitution by disfavoring Muslims, and the Justice Department appealed that decision in March.

JUST WATCHED Hawaii judge extends order blocking travel ban Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Hawaii judge extends order blocking travel ban 02:19

Now the case is in the hands of a federal appeals court considerably reshaped by President Barack Obama's six appointments to the bench.

Normally, such an appeal from a district court's decision would be heard by a randomly assigned panel of three judges, and the losing party may ask for it to be reheard by the full court.

Yet in this case, the judges on the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals decided it should be heard by the full court -- otherwise known as "en banc" -- in the first instance. Ten of the 15 active judges on the court are either Clinton or Obama appointees, and CNN has learned that at least one of the more reliably conservative votes is off the table, which means the overall composition of the left-leaning court could determine the outcome.

Read More