The sanctuary cities 'safety' measure Texas cops don't want

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Sunday night, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took aim at the so-called "sanctuary cities" in his state by signing into law a measure passed by the state legislature last week. The problem is that it was a huge misfire. The new law, Senate Bill 4, allows local law enforcement officers to question almost anyone about their immigration status, and punishes state police officers and sheriffs who do not fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Under SB 4, Texas police will be able to ask anyone with whom they have an encounter about their immigration status; no arrest is necessary. This means that a traffic stop for speeding or even a jaywalking citation can become an opportunity for local police to ask Texas residents for proof of citizenship. Giving local police broad discretion to question people about their immigration status is a bad idea because the it opens the door widely to profiling and discrimination against Latinos, who comprise 39% of Texas' population and are the largest minority group in the Lone Star State.

Raul Reyes

SB 4 also holds the potential to become a measure -- like Arizona's infamous "papers, please" law -- that represents a new level of anti-immigrant, anti-Hispanic sentiment. While Arizona's law originally required local police to ask people their immigration status, Texas' law allows them to do so. SB 4 gives local police a license to violate the civil rights of Latino legal residents and citizens, just because an officer might think that they "look undocumented" -- whatever that means.

Texas police officers and sheriffs should not have to serve as de facto immigration agents, which amounts to a diversion of time, money, and manpower away from their core responsibility of protecting their communities. Nor should police officers in Texas have to choose between complying with SB 4 or violating anyone's Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.