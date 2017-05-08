Removing gender from MTV awards: a start, but not equality

Story highlights Rebecca Bodenheimer: Genderless acting categories won't help achieve substantive gender parity

We can't just pretend that patriarchy and male privilege don't exist anymore, she writes

Rebecca Bodenheimer is a freelance writer and scholar with a Ph.D. in ethnomusicology. She writes on Cuban music and society, and race and identity politics in American popular culture. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards were clearly designed to highlight diversity in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation. The Best Kiss award went to the two young black men who starred in the second act of "Moonlight," and "RuPaul's Drag Race" won best reality show. Maxine Waters, Donald Trump's most outspoken congressional opponent, presented the Best Fight Against the System award with Tracee Ellis Ross. Acceptance speeches stressed unity and diverse representation in movies and TV.

But the most significant development at this year's awards was the debut of genderless acting awards, replacing the conventional "best actor" or "best actress" categories. Emma Watson and Millie Bobby Brown took home the two major acting awards, best actor in a movie and best actor in a TV show, respectively, for "Beauty and the Beast" and "Stranger Things."

Are genderless acting awards the answer to achieving gender parity in Hollywood? Actor Asia Kate Dillon thinks so. Dillon, who identifies as gender non-binary and who uses the gender-neutral pronoun "they," presented the award to Watson in a symbolic gesture whose meaning was lost on no one. "Binaries, whether it's 'man' or 'woman,' or 'black' and 'white,' were created to separate us," they were recently quoted as saying. "So without (them), there is only 'us,' which makes us all equal."

The notion of genderless acting categories -- just like the notion of a color-blind society -- is a nice idea. But we can't just pretend that patriarchy and male privilege don't exist anymore, that women will magically have the same chance at recognition that men do, especially when they still earn 80 cents to the male dollar on average

By featuring genderless acting categories and casting Dillon as a presenter, MTV obviously wanted to make a statement about gender identity. Abolishing gender-specific acting categories also seemed to be MTV's effort to show greater respect for women in Hollywood. In his acceptance speech, "Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon reinforced this line of thinking by thanking "women," a huge and powerful audience, he said, who were going to change the movie business.

