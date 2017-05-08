Anne-Elisabeth Moutet is a French columnist who writes regularly for the British newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, and several American publications. The opinions in this article belong solely to the author.

(CNN) Marine Le Pen was never going to win the 2017 French Presidential election, no matter what. But she could have lost less badly.

But it is possible that her swift attempt to re-brand the party by changing its name is an effort to seize the initiative before her detractors start bringing up her campaign mistakes try to get rid of her.

The French of all social classes want a respectable president -- someone who will make the country look good.

Yet having cultivated a more mainstream image, after a three-hour contest in which she flubbed her lines and quoted fake news, "Marine" was back to being a "Le Pen": a toxic brand she'd been at pains to normalize that six years ago, she even excluded her father from the party he founded.

But who could take over from Marine? The party only has two MP's: Gillbert Collard and Le Pen's own niece, Marion Maréchal Le Pen, 27, who seems the most obvious choice.

Marion is everything her aunt isn't: controlled, cool, competent and a workhorse. She also is a traditional Catholic, closer to those parts of the French hard right than her aunt, who appeals to working-class, former Communist voters.

Marion has protested that she is loyal to her aunt — together, they manage to appeal to a wide spectrum, from Marine's rust-belt northern constituency to Marion's southeastern one in Vaucluse, where resentment of immigration is the strongest.

Marine has even suggested that she could leave politics altogether. The reaction among the faithful after the debate fiasco was that Marion would have been a much more capable debater. Maybe they will decide that now is the time for her to step up -- although it is unlikely that she will do so before the party faces its next major test: the French parliamentary elections in six weeks.

For years, the Front has complained about the "unfair" first-past-the-post system, and it's true that two measly MPs hardly represent the party's real presence on the ground.

But another poor showing in the parliamentary elections will leave many wondering: is the National Front a real political party yet, or only a fleshed-out Le Pen cult?

The party has grown and enjoyed success in regional and European elections in 2014 and beyond. But an AFP report from 2016 suggested that in just two years, 28% of the lawmakers elected in 2014 had resigned, citing chaos in the party as the reason.

This kind of chaos is fine for a fringe party of troublemakers. But now that the Front has blown a serious chance to become the undisputed French opposition, the stakes are now much higher for the party — and for Marine Le Pen.