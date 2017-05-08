GOP's message to Americans: You're on your own

Story highlights Last week, in a 217-213 vote, the House voted to repeal Obamacare

Laurie Garrett: The vote is an awful harbinger of what is to come from a party controlling all three branches of government

Laurie Garrett is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations and a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Beware the Ides of September, which could find everything from your cancer surgery to HIV treatment for Africans sliced to smithereens. As Republicans cheered passage of their Obamacare repeal in the House on Thursday, the Democrats chided them that America will vote the GOP out of power in 2018, singing, "Sha-na-na-na! Na-na-na! Hey! Hey! Goodbye!"

The battle lines are clearly drawn. There will be skirmishes in coming weeks and open warfare in Washington this fall.

Laurie Garrett

Bad as the GOP's latest iteration is, the Republican health bill will not become the law of the land. But before you heave a sigh of relief know this: It is an awful harbinger of what is to come, demonstrating that the party in control of all three branches of the American government is more than willing to chuck you, and the whole world, on the pyre of failed personal responsibility before it will consider paying to keep you alive and well.

The "blame the victim" mantra of the 1980s that saw employers firing elders, smokers and obese employees in order to maintain low, pooled insurance costs is back in vogue, now a philosophy of governance applied to everything from cancer prevention to foreign policy.

By a narrow 217-213 vote, the House of Representatives voted to repeal Obamacare, replacing it with a new 2.0 version of the Republican's American Health Care Act, or AHCA, that appeased both the party's hard right Freedom Caucus and some of its moderates' concerns. The bill passed without any Democratic votes, and 20 moderate Republicans sided with the opposition.