Zeke Smith talks life after 'Survivor'

Story highlights Zeke Smith was outed as transgender on 'Survivor' by a fellow contestant and later voted off the show

Smith told CNN that he's 'humbled' by the 'outpouring of love' from the public

(CNN) Zeke Smith first felt "numb" when he was outed as transgender while competing on the CBS reality competition "Survivor," but said the public response has been heartwarming.

"There was just such an outpouring of love, and you don't often see that with a trans story," Smith told CNN at the GLAAD Media Awards. "I really felt it signaled a change in which trans people are received by the public and the media."

Smith was outed by fellow contestant Jeff Varner, but he isn't angry about it.

"I forgave him that night when I hugged him," Smith said. "I believe people who express sincere remorse -- as he has -- should be embraced because that's how we encourage people to change."

