Prince Harry kissed his girlfriend and ...

Story highlights The couple were photographed together at a polo match

Prince Harry has been open about his personal life

(CNN) Royal watchers were not horsing around when Prince Harry's girlfriend showed up to watch him compete in a charity polo match.

It was the first public outing for Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and American actress Meghan Markle.

Every detail about what she wore ( reportedly a sleeveless, navy Antonia Berardi dress with an asymmetrical hem and a white Aritzia blazer), and how the "Suits" star reacted to her beau's performance (" Today " said she looked "proud') is being analyzed.

But it was their brief display of affection that garnered the most attention.

Several publications ran images appearing to show the prince smooching and embracing his lady love.