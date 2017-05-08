MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The winners

Story highlights The MTV Movie and TV Awards aired live Sunday night

(CNN) The rebooted MTV Movie and TV Awards, which now honors both big and small projects, debuted on Sunday night.

The show was hosted by comedian and actor Adam DeVine, who kicked things off with an over-the-top musical number from "Beauty and the Beast."

Actress Emma Watson, who starred in the Disney blockbuster, won the night's award for best actor.

"I think I'm being given this award because of who Belle is and what she represents. The villagers in our fairytale wanted to make Belle believe the world was smaller than the way that she saw it, with fewer opportunities for her. I love playing someone who didn't listen to any of that," Watson said in her acceptance speech.

The actress also pointed out that was the first year MTV had genderless categories, which made the honor even more meaningful to her.

