Emma Watson wins MTV's first gender-neutral acting award

(CNN) MTV abolished gender-specific categories for its acting awards this year, giving the honor for best actor in a movie to Emma Watson for "Beauty and the Beast."

"MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone," Watson, who played Belle in the film, said of the network's decision.

"But to me it indicates that acting is about the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories."

Watson said the fact that this was the first year the fan-voted movie and TV awards had genderless categories made the honor more meaningful.

The star, who first became known for her role as Hermione in the Harry Potter films, is a feminist campaigner and UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador.

