(CNN) How's this for a thriller: Bill Clinton is teaming up with one of the most successful authors in the world to write a novel.

Publisher Little, Brown and Company tweeted the news Monday that the former president is collaborating with writer James Patterson on a new book.

"The President Is Missing" will be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Company in June 2018, according to a press release from the companies.

"Working on a book about a sitting President -- drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works -- has been a lot of fun," Clinton said in a statement.

"I'm a story-teller, and President Clinton's insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one. It's a rare combination," read a quote from Patterson in the release.

