(CNN) How's this for a thriller: Bill Clinton is teaming up with one of the most successful authors in the world to write a novel.

Publisher Little, Brown and Company tweeted the news Monday that the former president is collaborating with writer James Patterson on a new book.

"Working on a book about a sitting President -- drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works -- has been a lot of fun," Clinton said in a statement to the publication.

The pair reportedly forged a friendship while golfing more than a decade ago.

