'13 Reasons Why' gets second season

Story highlights Showrunner said there's more to tell

There's been controversy with depictions of rape and suicide

(CNN) The hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has a new reason to celebrate.

The series about a teen who leaves behind audio tapes that explain her suicide will be returning for a second season.

Singer/actress Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer of the series along with her mother, Mandy Teefey.

Gomez announced the return on Sunday using a teaser clip she shared on Instagram.