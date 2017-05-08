CNN 10 - May 9, 2017

Breaking News

May 9, 2017

Our first story this Tuesday centers on a tale of two marches: Opposition to and support for Venezuela's government depict the divide in the troubled nation. We're explaining how a World War II bomb caused an evacuation in Germany this week, and we're taking a look at how drones have become an illegal tool in transferring prison contraband.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
