Is North Korea targeting university for elites?

(CNN) In the last three weeks, two US citizens have been detained by the North Korean regime.

Both men work at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, one of the few schools to employ foreign experts in North Korea.

JUST WATCHED N. Korea accuses US of assassination attempt Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH N. Korea accuses US of assassination attempt 02:14

Michael Madden, a visiting scholar at the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University, says the timing of the US detention was "no accident."

Friday's report said that a "hideous terrorist group" conspired with the CIA and South Korea's National Intelligence Service to mount the "bio-chemical" attack.

CNN was not able to independently corroborate the report and South Korea's intelligence service told CNN they knew nothing about an alleged plot.

Keeping close watch

Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, or PUST, is run by evangelical Christians, and due to exposure to foreign faculty members, pupils are heavily vetted for something Madden calls "political reliability" before they are admitted.

The university is still highly outward-looking by North Korean standards, in a nation where foreign academics are relatively rare.

A graduation image taken in March 2017 from the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

Even so, it's expected that students report on their interactions with foreign staff.

"Foreign nationals in the DPRK really have to allow for there to be no ambiguity or interpretation about any of their interactions or what they're doing," says Madden, a contributor to North Korean monitoring organization 38 North.

He says that plausibly innocuous exchanges can be interpreted differently by the North Korean security authorities who read the reports.

Author goes undercover

In 2011, writer Suki Kim went undercover at PUST, posing as an English teacher and missionary.

Americans detained in North Korea Currently held: • Kim Dong Chul, the president of a company involved in international trade and hotel services, was arrested in 2015 and is serving 10 years on espionage charges. • Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 for removing a political sign. • Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, a university professor, was detained in Pyongyang in 2017 and accused of attempting to overthrow the government. • Kim Hak-song, a native Korean born in China (Jin Xue Song is the Chinese version of his name) and professor working at the same university as Tony Kim was detained May 6 on suspicion of "hostile acts" against the regime. Americans released in 2014: • Kenneth Bae served nearly two years of hard labor after accusations he was part of a Christian plot to overthrow the regime.

• Matthew Todd Miller was also accused of "hostile acts" after tearing up his tourist visa and seeking asylum after entering North Korea.

• Jeffrey Fowle spent five months in a North Korean prison after being caught with a Bible inside the country.

The subsequent book -- Without You, There Is No Us -- detailed, in Kim's words, "the psychology of North Korea's future leaders and their very complex and human and inhumane world."

"There, in that relentless vacuum, nothing moved. No news came in or out. No phone calls to or from anyone. No emails, no letters, no ideas not prescribed by the regime," Kim wrote in her bestselling book, which was published in 2015.

Madden says that the behavior of faculty members and exchanges at the university will inevitably have been under additional scrutiny by security forces as a result of the book.

"PUST is certainly going to be in the crosshairs for -- let's say special attention -- by the North Korean authorities because of that book," says Madden.

The school offers free education to children of the North Korean elite, many of whom would otherwise be sent abroad for school.

"PUST exposes them to all sorts of subject matter and to interesting people," Madden said. "They benefit enormously from that, and North Korea is not going to upset that applecart."

"The book has been out for a while," says John Delury, associate professor at the Yonsei University Graduate School of International Studies in Seoul.

However, he adds that it could have taken North Korean security services a year or so to get their hands on a copy. In his view it's impossible to separate the link with PUST in these detentions from the wider tensions on the peninsular.

"So much is at play now and they're both US citizens -- there's a lot in the air now as far as perceived threats," he says.