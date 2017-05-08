Breaking News

New Banksy Brexit mural unveiled on day of French vote

By Eliza Mackintosh and Zahra Jamshed CNN

Updated 5:58 AM ET, Mon May 8, 2017

Elusive street artist Banksy has revealed a new mural. The large-scale painting depicts a worker chipping away at one of the twelve stars on the European Union flag.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Elusive street artist Banksy has revealed a new mural. The large-scale painting depicts a worker chipping away at one of the twelve stars on the European Union flag.
1 of 39
1 of 39
The artwork was completed overnight on Sunday in the town of Dover, England.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
The artwork was completed overnight on Sunday in the town of Dover, England.
Hide Caption
2 of 39
In March, Banksy revealed a large-scale installation in Bethlehem. Titled the Walled Off Hotel, the interactive artwork features nine guest rooms and a presidential suite.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
In March, Banksy revealed a large-scale installation in Bethlehem. Titled the Walled Off Hotel, the interactive artwork features nine guest rooms and a presidential suite.
Hide Caption
3 of 39
Each room critiques the division between Israel and Palestine, and the hotel looks out to a 30-foot concrete wall, which has been described as the largest canvas in the world.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Each room critiques the division between Israel and Palestine, and the hotel looks out to a 30-foot concrete wall, which has been described as the largest canvas in the world.
Hide Caption
4 of 39
In June 2016 elusive UK street artist Banksy painted this mural for students at a primary school in his hometown of Bristol, England. Students had named a house at their school for the artist, who surprised them with the mural when they returned from a holiday break. Here&#39;s a look at some other notable Banksy works.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
In June 2016 elusive UK street artist Banksy painted this mural for students at a primary school in his hometown of Bristol, England. Students had named a house at their school for the artist, who surprised them with the mural when they returned from a holiday break. Here's a look at some other notable Banksy works.
Hide Caption
5 of 39
On January 25, a new mural by street artist Banksy appeared on the French Embassy in London, criticising the French authorities&#39; reported use of teargas in a refugee camp in Calais, France. A riff on the iconic Les Misérables poster, it shows a young girl enveloped by CS gas, crying.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
On January 25, a new mural by street artist Banksy appeared on the French Embassy in London, criticising the French authorities' reported use of teargas in a refugee camp in Calais, France. A riff on the iconic Les Misérables poster, it shows a young girl enveloped by CS gas, crying.
Hide Caption
6 of 39
A mural of a weeping woman, painted by the British street artist Banksy, is seen in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Wednesday, April 1. The mural was painted on a door of a house destroyed last summer during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The owner of the house &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/02/middleeast/gaza-war-door-banksy-artist/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said he was tricked into selling the door&lt;/a&gt; for the equivalent of $175, not realizing the painting was by the famously anonymous artist.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A mural of a weeping woman, painted by the British street artist Banksy, is seen in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on Wednesday, April 1. The mural was painted on a door of a house destroyed last summer during the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The owner of the house said he was tricked into selling the door for the equivalent of $175, not realizing the painting was by the famously anonymous artist.
Hide Caption
7 of 39
A Palestinian child stands next to a Banksy mural of a kitten on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, in February 2015.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Palestinian child stands next to a Banksy mural of a kitten on the remains of a destroyed house in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, in February 2015.
Hide Caption
8 of 39
A child in Beit Hanoun walks past a mural February 2015 that depicts children using an Israeli watchtower as a swing ride.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A child in Beit Hanoun walks past a mural February 2015 that depicts children using an Israeli watchtower as a swing ride.
Hide Caption
9 of 39
A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England, in October 2014 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England, in October 2014 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
Hide Caption
10 of 39
A Banksy work appears at a youth center in Bristol, England, in April 2014. Called &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/16/world/europe/uk-art-banksy-removed/index.html&quot;&gt;Mobile Lovers&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; it features a couple embracing while checking their cell phones. Members of the youth center took down the piece from a wall on a Bristol street and replaced it with a note saying the work was being held at the club &quot;to prevent vandalism or damage being done.&quot; The discovery came shortly after another image believed to be by Banksy surfaced in Cheltenham, England.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy work appears at a youth center in Bristol, England, in April 2014. Called "Mobile Lovers," it features a couple embracing while checking their cell phones. Members of the youth center took down the piece from a wall on a Bristol street and replaced it with a note saying the work was being held at the club "to prevent vandalism or damage being done." The discovery came shortly after another image believed to be by Banksy surfaced in Cheltenham, England.
Hide Caption
11 of 39
A boy walks past graffiti street art believed to be by Banksy in April 2014. The image depicts men in trench coats and dark glasses holding old-fashioned listening equipment -- apparently a commentary on government surveillance. The artwork appeared on the side of a house in Cheltenham near the Government Communications Headquarters, the UK equivalent of the National Security Agency.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A boy walks past graffiti street art believed to be by Banksy in April 2014. The image depicts men in trench coats and dark glasses holding old-fashioned listening equipment -- apparently a commentary on government surveillance. The artwork appeared on the side of a house in Cheltenham near the Government Communications Headquarters, the UK equivalent of the National Security Agency.
Hide Caption
12 of 39
A set of balloons that reads &quot;BANKSY!&quot; is seen off the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York, in October 2013. Banksy artwork appeared all over New York that month.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A set of balloons that reads "BANKSY!" is seen off the Long Island Expressway in Queens, New York, in October 2013. Banksy artwork appeared all over New York that month.
Hide Caption
13 of 39
Banksy also offered up a T-shirt design on his website for fans to download and print on their own.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy also offered up a T-shirt design on his website for fans to download and print on their own.
Hide Caption
14 of 39
A leopard placed on the wall of New York&#39;s Yankee Stadium was revealed in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A leopard placed on the wall of New York's Yankee Stadium was revealed in October 2013.
Hide Caption
15 of 39
&quot;The Banality of the Banality of Evil&quot; actually started out as a thrift store painting in New York City. Once altered by Banksy, who inserted an image of a Nazi officer sitting on a bench, it was re-donated to the store in October 2013, according to the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.banksyny.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; artist&#39;s site&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
"The Banality of the Banality of Evil" actually started out as a thrift store painting in New York City. Once altered by Banksy, who inserted an image of a Nazi officer sitting on a bench, it was re-donated to the store in October 2013, according to the artist's site.
Hide Caption
16 of 39
Banksy&#39;s art exhibit &quot;Grim Reaper Bumper Car&quot; sits on New York&#39;s Lower East Side in October 2013. The famously anonymous artist, whose paintings regularly go for six figures at auction houses around the world, said he was on a &quot;residency on the streets of New York.&quot;
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's art exhibit "Grim Reaper Bumper Car" sits on New York's Lower East Side in October 2013. The famously anonymous artist, whose paintings regularly go for six figures at auction houses around the world, said he was on a "residency on the streets of New York."
Hide Caption
17 of 39
A Banksy piece covers the main entrance to Larry Flynt&#39;s Hustler Club in New York&#39;s Hell&#39;s Kitchen in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy piece covers the main entrance to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in New York's Hell's Kitchen in October 2013.
Hide Caption
18 of 39
Banksy&#39;s replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza was made in Queens out of smashed cinder blocks.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza was made in Queens out of smashed cinder blocks.
Hide Caption
19 of 39
Banksy&#39;s &quot;Ghetto 4 Life&quot; appeared in the Bronx in October 2013. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested that Banksy was breaking the law with his guerrilla art exhibits, but the New York Police Department denied it was actively searching for him.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's "Ghetto 4 Life" appeared in the Bronx in October 2013. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg suggested that Banksy was breaking the law with his guerrilla art exhibits, but the New York Police Department denied it was actively searching for him.
Hide Caption
20 of 39
Banksy art is seen on the Upper West Side of New York in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy art is seen on the Upper West Side of New York in October 2013.
Hide Caption
21 of 39
Banksy work in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized in broad daylight in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy work in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, was vandalized in broad daylight in October 2013.
Hide Caption
22 of 39
One of Banksy&#39;s pieces is this fiberglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined in front of a Bronx McDonald&#39;s.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
One of Banksy's pieces is this fiberglass sculpture of Ronald McDonald having his shoes shined in front of a Bronx McDonald's.
Hide Caption
23 of 39
Graffiti depicting the Twin Towers popped up in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in October 2013.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Graffiti depicting the Twin Towers popped up in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York in October 2013.
Hide Caption
24 of 39
Banksy&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.banksyny.com/2013/10/11/meatpacking-district&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Sirens of the Lambs&quot;&lt;/a&gt; art installation tours the streets of Manhattan in October 2013. It was a fake slaughterhouse delivery truck full of stuffed animals.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's "Sirens of the Lambs" art installation tours the streets of Manhattan in October 2013. It was a fake slaughterhouse delivery truck full of stuffed animals.
Hide Caption
25 of 39
Banksy&#39;s &quot;Concrete Confessional&quot; is seen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy's "Concrete Confessional" is seen on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Hide Caption
26 of 39
A Banksy mural is seen on a wall in Queens. The quote is from the movie &quot;Gladiator.&quot; It says, &quot;What we do in life echoes in eternity.&quot;
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy mural is seen on a wall in Queens. The quote is from the movie "Gladiator." It says, "What we do in life echoes in eternity."
Hide Caption
27 of 39
A woman poses with Banksy&#39;s painting of a heart-shaped balloon covered in bandages. The piece, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, was defaced with red spray paint shortly after it was completed.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A woman poses with Banksy's painting of a heart-shaped balloon covered in bandages. The piece, in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, was defaced with red spray paint shortly after it was completed.
Hide Caption
28 of 39
A Banksy mural of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant draws attention
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A Banksy mural of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant draws attention
Hide Caption
29 of 39
This installation, seen in October 2013, on the Lower East Side of New York, depicts stampeding horses in night-vision goggles. Thought to be a commentary on the Iraq War, it also included &lt;a href=&quot;http://banksy.co.uk/2013/10/09/lower-east-side&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an audio soundtrack&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
This installation, seen in October 2013, on the Lower East Side of New York, depicts stampeding horses in night-vision goggles. Thought to be a commentary on the Iraq War, it also included an audio soundtrack.
Hide Caption
30 of 39
Gallery assistants adjust Banksy&#39;s &quot;Love Is in the Air&quot; ahead of an auction in London in June 2013. The piece was sold for $248,776.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Gallery assistants adjust Banksy's "Love Is in the Air" ahead of an auction in London in June 2013. The piece was sold for $248,776.
Hide Caption
31 of 39
&quot;The Crayola Shooter&quot; is found in Los Angeles in 2011. It shows a child wielding a machine gun and using crayons for bullets.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
"The Crayola Shooter" is found in Los Angeles in 2011. It shows a child wielding a machine gun and using crayons for bullets.
Hide Caption
32 of 39
People walk past a Banksy painting of a dog urinating on a wall in Beverly Hills, California, in 2011.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
People walk past a Banksy painting of a dog urinating on a wall in Beverly Hills, California, in 2011.
Hide Caption
33 of 39
Banksy murals popped up around New Orleans a day before the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Banksy murals popped up around New Orleans a day before the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in 2008.
Hide Caption
34 of 39
A silhouette of a child holding a refrigerator-shaped kite is seen on a wall in New Orleans in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A silhouette of a child holding a refrigerator-shaped kite is seen on a wall in New Orleans in 2008.
Hide Caption
35 of 39
Graffiti on the side of a building in New Orleans shows an elderly person in a rocking chair under the banner, &quot;No Loitering,&quot; in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
Graffiti on the side of a building in New Orleans shows an elderly person in a rocking chair under the banner, "No Loitering," in 2008.
Hide Caption
36 of 39
A scene titled &quot;Chicken Nuggets,&quot; from Banksy&#39;s &quot;The Village Pet Store and Charcoal Grill,&quot; is seen in New York in 2008.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A scene titled "Chicken Nuggets," from Banksy's "The Village Pet Store and Charcoal Grill," is seen in New York in 2008.
Hide Caption
37 of 39
A man walks past a Banksy piece in London in 2006.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A man walks past a Banksy piece in London in 2006.
Hide Caption
38 of 39
A stenciled image of two policemen kissing is seen in London in 2005.
Photos: Banksy, the elusive street artist
A stenciled image of two policemen kissing is seen in London in 2005.
Hide Caption
39 of 39
Story highlights

  • Brexit-themed mural appears in Dover, ferry port connecting UK with EU
  • Artwork depicts workman chipping away star on EU flag

London (CNN)A mural of a workman, chisel in hand, chipping away at one of the gold stars on the European Union flag has appeared in Dover, the ferry port that connects the UK with France.

The Brexit-themed artwork, attributed to street artist Banksy, was unveiled on Sunday morning as French citizens across the channel went to the polls to vote in an election that placed Europe's future in the balance.
The victory of president-elect Emmanuel Macron triggered a sigh of relief among European leaders, who hope he will help strengthen the embattled bloc ahead of negotiations with the UK over its exit from the union. The pro-European centrist topped the polls against far-right, Eurosceptic politician Marine Le Pen, avoiding the prospect of a "Frexit" -- or French exit from the EU.

    Locals and fans guessed that Banksy was behind the mural before the photo of the fractured EU flag appeared on Banksy's official Instagram account and website over the weekend, confirming his involvement.
    Banksy mural of Steve Jobs
    Banksy mural of Steve Jobs
    The anonymous graffiti artist has previously waded into French politics, traveling to Calais in 2015 and covering several walls in "the Jungle" refugee camp with works providing a commentary on the refugee crisis. One of the murals depicted the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who was the son of a Syrian migrant.
    Banksy has opened a boutique art hotel in Bethlehem.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    Banksy has opened a boutique art hotel in Bethlehem.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    The new hotel is called The Walled Off Hotel and is filled with artwork by Banksy and other artists.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    The new hotel is called The Walled Off Hotel and is filled with artwork by Banksy and other artists.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    The establishment is operated by the local community. Here, a doorman stands at the entrance of the hotel.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    The establishment is operated by the local community. Here, a doorman stands at the entrance of the hotel.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Each room is different and features a variety of artwork including this wall mural by Banksy. According to the hotel&#39;s website, the aim of the hotel is &quot;to tell the story of the wall from every side and give visitors the opportunity to discover it for themselves.&quot;
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    Each room is different and features a variety of artwork including this wall mural by Banksy. According to the hotel's website, the aim of the
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    The view from one of the guest bedrooms.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    The view from one of the guest bedrooms.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    So far Banksy, Sami Musa and Dominique Petrin have contributed artwork to the hotel but more will follow.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    So far Banksy, Sami Musa and Dominique Petrin have contributed artwork to the hotel but more will follow.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Banksy is offering all-expense paid residencies to a select few artists in order to further customize the hotel rooms. Artists can apply via the hotel website.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    Banksy is offering all-expense paid residencies to a select few artists in order to further customize the hotel rooms. Artists can apply via the hotel website.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    The presidential suite features a striking feature bed and is, according to the website, &quot;equipped with everything a corrupt head of state would need.&quot;
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    The presidential suite features a striking feature bed and is, according to the website, "equipped with everything a corrupt head of state would need."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    The presidential suite sleeps up to six people and has on display a &quot;bullet riddled water tank&quot; feature.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    The presidential suite sleeps up to six people and has on display a "bullet riddled water tank" feature.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    An employee stands in the bar area of the The Walled Off Hotel.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    An employee stands in the bar area of the The Walled Off Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Also in the bar area is a wall decorated with security cameras and slingshots.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    Also in the bar area is a wall decorated with security cameras and slingshots.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    An employee stands next to another piece of art in the restaurant area of the hotel.
    Photos: Inside Banksy's boutique hotel in Bethlehem
    An employee stands next to another piece of art in the restaurant area of the hotel.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    02 Banksy hotel Bethlehembanksy hotel bethlehem 404 Banksy hotel Bethlehem01 Banksy hotel Bethlehem10 Banksy hotel Bethlehembanksy hotel bethlehem 2banksy hotel bethlehem 708 Banksy hotel Bethlehem09 Banksy hotel Bethlehem03 Banksy hotel Bethlehem05 Banksy hotel Bethlehem06 Banksy hotel Bethlehem
    Read More
    Never one to shy away from complex subjects, Banksy recently opened a boutique art hotel in Bethlehem. The Walled of Hotel is situated in Area C, a portion of the West Bank under Israeli control, and is currently hosting guests. The hotel features 9 uniquely decorated rooms, a presidential suite and an exhibition area. "Walls are hot right now, but I was into them long before Trump made it cool," Banksy said in his statement.