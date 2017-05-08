(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
The Russia story is back...
-- Former Attorney General Sally Yates' testimony is underway. Here's what to watch during the hearing; you can follow live updates here.
-- Meanwhile, Congressional investigators are running into new challenges with their Russia probes.
-- Then-President Barack Obama warned President-elect Donald Trump against hiring retiring Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.
-- In an angry letter, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page told Senate investigators that he had "brief interactions" with a Russian official.
Elsewhere...
-- A company owned by Jared Kushner's family is apologizing for mentioning the White House adviser at an investment conference in China.
-- The father of Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old boy fatally shot by a Texas police officer last month, has filed a lawsuit against the town and the officer.
-- Emmanuel Macron may have defeated Marine Le Pen in the French election, but a record number of voters cast their ballots for nobody.
-- The hit Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" will be returning for a second season.
-- Residents of counties in central Colorado live longer than anyone else in the US.