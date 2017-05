(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

The Russia story is back...

-- Former Attorney General Sally Yates' testimony is underway. Here's what to watc h during the hearing; you can follow live updates here

-- Meanwhile, Congressional investigators are running into new challenges with their Russia probes

-- Then-President Barack Obama warned President-elect Donald Trump against hiring retiring Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser.

-- In an angry letter, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page told Senate investigators that he had "brief interactions" with a Russian official

Elsewhere...

-- A company owned by Jared Kushner's family is apologizing for mentioning the White House adviser at an investment conference in China

-- The father of Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old boy fatally shot by a Texas police officer last month, has filed a lawsuit against the town and the officer

-- Emmanuel Macron may have defeated Marine Le Pen in the French election, but a record number of voters cast their ballots for nobody