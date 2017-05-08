Montreal declares state of emergency over flooding

Story highlights State of emergency declared in Montreal as Quebec flooding continues

Some 1,200 military personnel are assisting in the flood response

(CNN) Montreal's mayor has declared a state of emergency as rising flood waters threaten dikes and breakwaters and force residents from their homes in parts of Canada's Quebec province.

About 1,200 military personnel have been deployed to support emergency services responding to the flooding.

Canadian troops place sandbags in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds.

In a statement on Sunday announcing the 48-hour state of emergency, the city of Montreal said forecasts suggested that the situation would not be short-lived.

Environment Canada was warning that water levels in the Rivière des Prairies were expected to rise by 20 centimeters overnight, weakening dikes, breakwaters and dams set up in key areas to prevent water infiltration, the statement said.

At least 180 homes had been evacuated, the city said, and the Red Cross was providing shelter to those residents forced out.

Canadian troops fill sandbags in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds, Sunday.

Read More