Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari traveled to London Sunday night for a "follow-up medical consultation with his doctors," according to a statement from Special Adviser to the President Femi Adesina.

"He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day," the statement read.

"The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

"He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation."

Tonight I leave for London, to see my doctors. When I came back in March, I hinted that there might be a need to return soon,for a follow-up pic.twitter.com/mfmVYSLfO4 — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 7, 2017

