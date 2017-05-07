Texas governor signs bill banning sanctuary cities

Story highlights Penalties for failure to enforce federal immigration laws include a daily fine of $25,500

Gov. Abbott says the law will keep "dangerous criminals off our streets"

(CNN) Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in his state.

The bill, which Abbott could be seen signing on Facebook Live Sunday evening, establishes criminal and civil penalties for local government entities and law enforcement that don't comply with federal immigration laws and detainer requests, the governor's office said.

The new law allows government entities to be fined $25,500 for each day the law is violated, as well as a class A misdemeanor charge for sheriffs, police chiefs and constables who fail to comply and removal from office for elected and appointed officials, the governor's office said.

"As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets," Abbott said in a press release. "It's inexcusable to release individuals from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes like sexual assault against minors, domestic violence and robbery.

The measure goes into effect on September 1, according to the governor's office.

