Story highlights The teen called 911 on himself, police say

Both officers were wearing body cameras

(CNN) Police fatally shot a 15-year-old boy after he pointed a BB gun at an officer in the parking lot of a San Diego high school, authorities said .

The incident started when a 911 call came in early Saturday, asking officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy standing in front of Torrey Pines High School.

While the caller did not provide a name, preliminary information later determined the boy made the call and was referring to himself, San Diego Police said in a statement.

When two officers arrived at the scene, they saw the teen.

"As the officers got out of their patrol cars to contact the male, the male pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers," police said.

Read More