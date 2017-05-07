Atlanta-area sheriff charged with indecency, obstruction

Story highlights Atlanta police arrested DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann in a park

Police report says say led officer on a foot chase

Atlanta (CNN) A Georgia sheriff was charged with indecency Saturday night after an Atlanta police officer allegedly saw him exposing his genitals in a city park.

Jeffrey Mann, the sheriff from nearby DeKalb County since 2014, ran from the officer and was taken into custody after a foot chase of about a quarter-mile, Atlanta police said.

Mann also was charged with obstruction of an officer and was released from the Atlanta City Jail on bond. Both charges are misdemeanors.

CNN could not reach Mann for comment Sunday, but his department issued this statement: "DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Mann was arrested last night, May 6, 2017, by the City of Atlanta Police Department on charges of indecency and obstruction. He is working with City of Atlanta to clear these charges."

Spotted in a park late at night

