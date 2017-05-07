Story highlights Two people opened fire with assault rifles at a memorial service in Chicago Sunday

Police said it was a 'brazen act of gang violence'

(CNN) Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a "brazen act of gang violence" in Chicago Sunday, police say.

The shooting victims had been taking part in a memorial for another person killed in a gang-related murder in the same neighborhood earlier in the day, First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro told reporters.

Two people came out of an alleyway and opened fire with assault rifles on the service, which was being held in Brighton Park, at approximately 5:15 p.m. CDT, Navarro said.

Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said police were "flooding the area" with additional gang, situation and tactical teams.

"We have a fairly good idea who we're looking for. We have a fairly good idea of the conflict involved and where we need to be deployed," Ryan said. "Right now we're trying to saturate the area and make sure that nothing else happens tonight."

