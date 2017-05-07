Man killed after shootout with Austin police

(CNN) A man was shot and killed by police in Austin, Texas, after firing shots at officers during a foot chase near the city's downtown entertainment district, police said Sunday.

Video from the police department's street camera system showed the man firing shots in the air around 2:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) Sunday outside a bar on Sixth Street, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.

Officers began searching for the suspect, saw him walking on Sixth Street and pursued on foot, Manley said. The man ran, turned north onto Trinity Street and fired a pistol at the officers, Manley said.

Chief Manley briefing regarding officer involved shooting on 6th St. in Austin, TX: https://t.co/lzR28ZRGvW via @YouTube — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) May 7, 2017

The officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and declared dead at 3:08 a.m. local time, the chief said.

Manley did not identify the man but said he was a 24-year-old African-American.

