Debra Messing explains why America needs 'Will & Grace' right now

(CNN) Debra Messing says the return of "Will & Grace" to NBC this fall feels "very, very right" given today's political climate.

Messing, who played Grace Adler on the hit show that ran for eight seasons, told CNN she "never imagined" the show would return, but added that she believes the country needs Will (Eric McCormack), Grace, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) more than ever.

"I literally am giddy," Messing told CNN at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York Saturday night, where she won the event's Excellence in Media Award for her impact in the LGBTQ community. "I never imagined it would have been possible 11 years later for us to reunite. But now that it's happening it's just very, very right."

Messing added that the show's revival is a "perfect marriage" with today's culture and politics.

"I know that I need to laugh," she said. "It's been a stressful year and I want to make people laugh, and I think more than anything that's what we are all feeling right now, is we want to make people laugh."

"Will & Grace" premiere in 1998 and went on to run for eight seasons. The show returns to NBC this fall.

