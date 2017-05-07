Debra Messing explains why America needs 'Will & Grace' right now

Story highlights
(CNN)Debra Messing says the return of "Will & Grace" to NBC this fall feels "very, very right" given today's political climate.
Messing, who played Grace Adler on the hit show that ran for eight seasons, told CNN she "never imagined" the show would return, but added that she believes the country needs Will (Eric McCormack), Grace, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) more than ever.
"I literally am giddy," Messing told CNN at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York Saturday night, where she won the event's Excellence in Media Award for her impact in the LGBTQ community. "I never imagined it would have been possible 11 years later for us to reunite. But now that it's happening it's just very, very right."
Messing added that the show's revival is a "perfect marriage" with today's culture and politics.
"I know that I need to laugh," she said. "It's been a stressful year and I want to make people laugh, and I think more than anything that's what we are all feeling right now, is we want to make people laugh."
The show first premiered in 1998 and gave a platform to the LGBTQ community during a time when there were not many gay characters in scripted shows. Vice President Joe Biden told NBC's "Meet the Press" in 2012 that he thought the show "did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has ever done so far."
The show won 16 Emmy Awards, including several for acting and one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000.
"It was the first of it's kind," Messing said. "It was really the magic of the writers who were able to endear the characters to the audience. Their sexuality was a secondary thought and I think that was revolutionary at the time ... This was about four people living their lives and being silly and fun, and I think it was quietly revolutionary."
NBC announced the show's return in January, and revealed its first official poster last week. Mullally tweeted the pic with the caption: "Here we go again, honey."
The one question many fans of the show have is how the return will happen. The show ended in 2006 by flashing forward far into the characters' futures.
"I know, I know, I asked the same question," Messing said. "I was reassured that they have it all figured out and I was told it's in present day. I'll read the scripts end of July, we start shooting August 4 and then we are on in September."