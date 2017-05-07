Raul Labrador's worst week in Washington

Story highlights Labrador gave Democrats a ready-made attack line

House Republicans badly need a disciplined message to turn the public's view of the AHCA around

(CNN) House Republicans took a massive political risk this week: They passed unpopular legislation to reform and replace the Affordable Care Act with no sense of how much it would cost or how many Americans it would (or won't) cover. Or whether the Senate will even act on it.

What Republicans desperately need now is an aggressive messaging effort aimed at explaining to a wary public why the American Health Care Act will actually make their lives better.

Raul Labrador did the exact opposite of all that at a town hall meeting in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday.

"Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care," the Republican congressman from Idaho said in response to a statement by a woman that the "lack of health care was essentially asking people to die," according to an account in the Idaho Statesman

If you didn't hear that line before now, never fear: You'll be hearing it A LOT more in Democratic campaign ads over the next 18 months or so.

