Obama calls for courage to oppose Obamacare repeal

By Jasmine Lee, CNN

Updated 10:16 PM ET, Sun May 7, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 7: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks after receiving the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile In Courage Award from Caroline Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Library May 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Obama was honored for "his enduring commitment to democratic ideals and elevating the standard of political courage in a new century," with specific mention of his expansion of healthcare options, his leadership on confronting climate change and his restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba. (Photo by CJ Gunther-Pool/Getty Images)

  • Obama's remarks are his first since the House voted to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday
  • They mark a rare post-presidency appeal on a policy matter for Obama

(CNN)Former President Barack Obama called on members of Congress to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, his signature health care law, in a speech at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation in Boston on Sunday.

Obama's remarks, which he gave while receiving the 2017 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, are his first since the House voted to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday and mark a rare post-presidency appeal on a policy matter for the former President, who has steered clear of discussing political issues since leaving office.
Obama called on lawmakers to have the courage to "champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm." He said he hopes they understand that "courage does not always mean doing what is politically expedient, but what they believe deep in their hearts is right."
    The former President said there was a reason why health care reform had not been accomplished before: "It was hard."