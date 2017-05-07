Story highlights Sheikh Abdul Hasib led ISIS in Afghanistan

Troops carried out raid April 27 in Nagarhar Province

(CNN) The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday.

Fifty US Army rangers and 40 Afghan commandos were dropped by helicopter into Nangarhar Province, within a mile or so of the site where the United States dropped the MOAB, or "mother of all bombs, " on April 13.

JUST WATCHED US drops 'mother of all bombs' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US drops 'mother of all bombs' 01:45

Within minutes, the rangers were surrounded by heavy fire, the Pentagon said, causing the soldiers to call in support from an AC-130 aircraft, F-16s, drones and Apache helicopters.

The Pentagon said Hasib was the target of the attack, but didn't confirm his death until Sunday.

The raid also resulted in the deaths of several other high ranking leaders of ISIS-K, the terror group's regional branch, and 35 ISIS fighters. Two American soldiers died in the attack, perhaps from friendly fire, the Pentagon said.

Read More