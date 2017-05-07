Breaking News

How to eat like Iron Chef Marc Forgione in Hong Kong

By Georgia McCafferty, CNN

Updated 9:32 AM ET, Sun May 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Forgione&#39;s pop-up menu:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;I don&#39;t call it fusion, I don&#39;t like that word -- it&#39;s more what America is,&quot; says Forgione of his unique style of cuisine. &quot;If I taste something and I think it needs ginger, I add ginger. If it needs extra virgin olive oil from Puglia, I add that. I take what&#39;s been given to me and I use it.&quot;
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Forgione's pop-up menu: "I don't call it fusion, I don't like that word -- it's more what America is," says Forgione of his unique style of cuisine. "If I taste something and I think it needs ginger, I add ginger. If it needs extra virgin olive oil from Puglia, I add that. I take what's been given to me and I use it."
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Something different&lt;/strong&gt;: &quot;I don&#39;t think anyone in Hong Kong is doing barbeque oysters or pastrami steak, or an everything bagels with cream cheese. I didn&#39;t want to come here and try to do Asian cuisine, I wanted to do what I would do in New York,&quot; says Forgione of the dishes served at his Hong Kong pop-up.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Something different: "I don't think anyone in Hong Kong is doing barbeque oysters or pastrami steak, or an everything bagels with cream cheese. I didn't want to come here and try to do Asian cuisine, I wanted to do what I would do in New York," says Forgione of the dishes served at his Hong Kong pop-up.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Local staples:&lt;/strong&gt; On his visit, Forgione stopped into Michelin-starred Hong Kong favorite Yat Lok. Tucked away on Stanley Street, in Central, the restaurant is said to serve some of the best roast goose in Hong Kong.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Local staples: On his visit, Forgione stopped into Michelin-starred Hong Kong favorite Yat Lok. Tucked away on Stanley Street, in Central, the restaurant is said to serve some of the best roast goose in Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Neon signs&lt;/strong&gt;: It&#39;s easy to identify the Hong Kong institution, thanks to the roast geese hanging in the window.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Neon signs: It's easy to identify the Hong Kong institution, thanks to the roast geese hanging in the window.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Chain reaction: &lt;/strong&gt;One of the city&#39;s most popular restaurants actually hails from Taiwan. Din Tai Fung has three locations across Hong Kong, serving up its famous dumplings alongside Chinese dishes such as braised beef noodle soup and pork chop fried rice.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Chain reaction: One of the city's most popular restaurants actually hails from Taiwan. Din Tai Fung has three locations across Hong Kong, serving up its famous dumplings alongside Chinese dishes such as braised beef noodle soup and pork chop fried rice.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Best dumplings:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Soup dumplings -- amazing. I had to a get a lesson on how to properly eat them, it was great,&quot; says Forgione of Din Tai Fung&#39;s award-winning steamed pork dumplings.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Best dumplings: "Soup dumplings -- amazing. I had to a get a lesson on how to properly eat them, it was great," says Forgione of Din Tai Fung's award-winning steamed pork dumplings.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Contemporary Japanese:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;I think chicken&#39;s an under-appreciated animal, because it gets butchered a lot -- it becomes the forgotten protein. But we had 14 courses of chicken,&quot; says Forgione, of his meal at Yardbird.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Contemporary Japanese: "I think chicken's an under-appreciated animal, because it gets butchered a lot -- it becomes the forgotten protein. But we had 14 courses of chicken," says Forgione, of his meal at Yardbird.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Sake master: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;I&#39;ve never had somebody describe sake to me with that passion and education,&quot; says Forgione of Yardbird&#39;s sake sommelier.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Sake master: "I've never had somebody describe sake to me with that passion and education," says Forgione of Yardbird's sake sommelier.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Canned cocktails: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;The canned rose, I think it&#39;s genius. I don&#39;t know if it tasted better because of the way it&#39;s served, but it&#39;s cool,&quot; Forgione says of the &quot;artisanal canned cocktails&quot; at KWOON, a recent addition to the Hong Kong bar scene.
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Canned cocktails: "The canned rose, I think it's genius. I don't know if it tasted better because of the way it's served, but it's cool," Forgione says of the "artisanal canned cocktails" at KWOON, a recent addition to the Hong Kong bar scene.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;Mak&#39;s Noodles:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;The wrapper on the dumpling was so light it was almost invisible,&quot; says Forgione. &quot;I ended up drinking the broth out of the bowl.&quot;
Photos: Dine like an Iron Chef
Mak's Noodles: "The wrapper on the dumpling was so light it was almost invisible," says Forgione. "I ended up drinking the broth out of the bowl."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Marc Forgione egg dessertMarc Forgione oysterMarc Forgione hong kong dining guide Yat LokMarc Forgione hong kong dining guide Yat Lokmarc forgione dining guide din tai fungmarc forgione dining guide din tai fungmarc forgione hong kong dining guide yardbirdmarc forgione hong kong dining guide yardbirdMarc Forgione dining guide hong kong kwoonMarc Forgione Mak&#39;s

(CNN)Chef Marc Forgione made his name with a "new American" approach to food.

But on a recent trip to Hong Kong, the famous Iron Chef found a new passion: fish belly congee.
"I'm addicted to congee now. I had the fish belly and then I had the offal one ... this was like heaven," Forgione tells CNN.
Marc Forgione and his &#39;dysfunctional family&#39; of super foodies
Marc Forgione and his 'dysfunctional family' of super foodies
The restaurateur discovered the traditional Chinese rice porridge dish while in Hong Kong to host a series of April pop-up meals at local restaurant Lily & Bloom.
    Those lucky enough to nab a seat at one of his four meals were treated to a degustation menu, demonstrating his contemporary New York style of cooking.
    Read More
    From barbeque oysters -- a favorite at his signature New York restaurant -- to a melt-in-the mouth pastrami steak, Forgione delivered the piquancy of his New York favorites alongside matching cocktails.
    Outside of the kitchen, Forgione did some exploring of his own, trying Cantonese classics like wonton noodle soup, roast goose and egg custard tarts.
    "The food is above and beyond what I thought it was going to be," the chef says of his Hong Kong culinary travels.
    "I almost feel like I'd never really tasted Chinese food until I got here. It's really opened my eyes."
    Forgione shares some of his favorite spots with CNN so you too can eat like an Iron Chef in Hong Kong.

    Best congee: Law Fu Kee

    "We were definitely the only Westerners at Law Fu Kee -- it was not a tourist place by any means," Forgione says of his favorite congee shop, which became a regular haunt during his stay.
    "The little garnish that they give you, it's almost like a scallion and ginger salad.
    "I was shown that you put the salad in the bottom of the bowl, add a little chili oil, then the congee, and then the salad kind of breaks down a little bit. As you are eating, you kind of get a couple of pieces of that crunch. It's like my new addiction. I hope I can find that in New York."
    Law Fu Kee, G/F, 50 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong; +852 2850 6756

    Best wonton noodle soup: Mak's Noodles

    &quot;There&#39;s a place called Mak&#39;s Noodles -- I&#39;ve never had a dumpling that tastes like that before, it&#39;s crazy,&quot; says Forgione.
    "There's a place called Mak's Noodles -- I've never had a dumpling that tastes like that before, it's crazy," says Forgione.
    "I'm Italian and I love making pasta -- the dough is always a big part of it," says Forgione.
    "The wrapper on the dumpling [at Mak's Noodles] was so light it was almost invisible. I ended up drinking the broth out of the bowl."
    Mak's Noodles, 77 Wellington St, Central, Hong Kong; +852 2854 3810

    Best egg tart: Tai Cheong Bakery

    "My favorite dessert, hands down, is lemon meringue and when you look at the egg custard, it looks exactly like a lemon meringue," says Forgione of the ubiquitous Hong Kong dessert.
    "Your brain is saying, 'This is going to be sweet' and, instead, it was a nice savory egg custard."
    Tai Cheong Bakery, Shop C, G/F, 35 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong; +852 8300 8301

    Best roast goose: Yat Lok

    Roast goose from Yat Lok Restaurant.
    Roast goose from Yat Lok Restaurant.
    "We asked for napkins, they said no. We asked for a glass of water, they said no. I'm not making this up," Forgione says of the no-frills Cantonese service he received at this one Michelin-starred Hong Kong favorite, said to serve some of the city's best roast goose.
    "They don't care who I am and we just ate the roast goose for lunch -- it was incredible."
    Yat Lok, Conwell House, G/F, 34-38 Stanley St, Central, Hong Kong; +852 2524 3882

    Best Shanghainese: Hong Kong Lao Shang Hai Restaurant

    "This was the most interesting meal," says Forgione.
    "We had a cold pigeon dish, jelly fish, there was a cold smoked chicken and fish lips -- not really fish lips, it's like cartilage -- I loved it.
    "I said put it in front of me -- I love that texture, it almost tasted like the fat part of a pork belly."
    Hong Kong Lao Shang Hai Restaurant, UG1/F, Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong; +852 2827 9339

    Best chicken: Yardbird

    Sake at Yardbird.
    Sake at Yardbird.
    "This place was really cool and the food is great," says Forgione.
    "I think chicken's an under-appreciated animal, because it gets butchered a lot -- it becomes the forgotten protein. But we had 14 courses of chicken.
    "Also, the sake sommelier -- he's been accepted by Japan as an official sake master. I've never had somebody describe sake to me with that passion and education."
    Yardbird, 33 Bridges St, Tai Ping Shan, Hong Kong; +852 2547 9273

    Best Szechuan: Man Jiang Hong Xiao Tian Tian

    "We ate at a Sichuan restaurant the first night -- got off the plane, took a shower, had a drink downstairs and boom! Incredible," recalls Forgione.
    "We had frog legs, we had fish in red broth, we had a soft shell crab on top of a bed of probably a hundred chilies.
    "I thought it was going to be punch-me-in-the-face spicy, but it was it was like a controlled heat with a big bottle of Tsing Tao [beer]. It was awesome."
    Man Jiang Hong Xiao Tian Tian, 393 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong; +852 2836 6971

    Best xiao long bao: Din Tai Fung

    Din Tai Fung&#39;s famous steamed dumplings or &quot;xiao long bao.&quot;
    Din Tai Fung's famous steamed dumplings or "xiao long bao."
    "Soup dumplings -- amazing. I had to a get a lesson on how to properly eat them, it was great," says Forgione of the award-winning steamed pork dumplings at this world-famous chain of Taiwanese dumpling restaurants.
    Din Tai Fung, Shop G3-G11, G/F, 68 Yee Woo St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong; +852 3160 8998

    Best brisket noodles: Kau Kee

    "So good! They serve three different types of noodles. We got the curry, beef and the regular beef," recalls Forgione.
    "It's communal seating and the guy sitting next to me was slurping loudly, so I basically just kind of joined in and did my best.
    "I'm going to try and bring that back to my Italian side of the family when we're eating our spaghetti."
    Kau Kee, 21 Gough St, Central, Hong Kong; +852 2850 5967

    Best cocktails: KWOON

    Canned cocktails at KWOON.
    Canned cocktails at KWOON.
    "The canned rose, I think it's genius. I don't know if it tasted better because of the way it's served, but it's cool," Forgione says of the "artisanal canned cocktails" at KWOON, a recent addition to the Hong Kong bar scene.
    KWOON by The Woods, 64 Staunton St, Central Hong Kong; +852 2522 0281