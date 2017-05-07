French election exit estimates: Macron defeats Le Pen

Paris (CNN) Marine Le Pen says she has called to congratulate French presidential rival Emmanuel Macron after exit estimates projected a heavy defeat for the far-right candidate.

Initial estimates from CNN's affiliate BFMTV-Elabe suggest Macron is expected to take 65.9% of the vote, while Marine Le Pen is expected to gain 34.1%.

"The French have chosen a new president," Le Pen told supporters.

"I have called Mr Macron to congratulate him on his election and I wished him success in this very senior post he is going to occupy and also the great challenges in front of him."

French president Francois Hollande said that he had called Macron to "warmly" congratulate him on his victory.